Cops launch hunt for Maoists after they distribute pamphlets in Ker village Kannur (Ker), Jan 20 (PTI): Four suspected Maoists, including a woman, raised slogans and distributed pamphlets and pasted posters at a village in Kannur district on Monday, prompting the police to launch combing operations to nab them. The police said they were informed by the local people about the presence of the ultras at Ambayathode in Kottiyoor.

Police and 'Thunderbolt', an elite commando force of the Kerala police, was combing the forest area. A banner wanted people to cooperate with the CPI (Maoist) "Bharat Bandh" call on January 31 against the Centre's "Operation Samadhan"--anti-Left Wing Extremism (LWE) strategy.

The pamphlets stated the kiling of four Maoists at Attapady in Palakkad last year would also be avenged..

