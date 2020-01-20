Pondy Lt Governor hails national tribal youth exchange

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Monday said the Swachch Bharat Abhiyan is a national mission and movement and none should look at the programme in a short-sighted manner. Inaugurating the week-long 12th National Tribal Youth Exchange Programme organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) here, the former IPS officer said the Swachch Bharat Abhiyan is aimed at enhancing the environmental cleanliness and creating a safer nation.

She hailed the Youth Exchange programme which a batch of 200 from four districts in Chattisgarh attended and said it "is a significant initiative on the part of the NYKS." Bedi recalled how she had benefitted while being a volunteer in the Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK), NCC and other pioneering organisations. The activities encouraged by the Kendra would make the youth "civilised human beings," she said.

The youth participating in the ongoing programme hail from Bijapur, Sukma, Bastar and Dantewada districts Chattisgarh..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.