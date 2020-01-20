Revenue official held taking bribe in UP's Bareilly

A revenue department official was arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district on Monday, police said.

On the complaint of one Rampal Singh that lekhpal Ramchandra was demanding bribe for some work, a police team caught him red-handed in Nawabganj township, Superintendent of Police (Anti Corruption Organisation) Rajiv Mehrotra said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he pointed out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.