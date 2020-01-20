BKU holds protests; seeks withdrawal of cases against farmers for stubble burning

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) on Monday started their three-day protest outside the offices of Deputy Commissioners in several districts of Punjab in support of various demands including withdrawal of cases registered against farmers for paddy straw burning. The protests were held in various districts including Patiala, Barnala, Sangrur, Mansa, Bathinda, Moga, Faridkot, Muktsar and Amritsar, according to a statement issued by the BKU (Ekta Ugrahan).

Protesters have been demanding withdrawal of cases registered against farmers as well as fine imposed on them for defying ban on stubble burning order and release of combine harvesters impounded for not having supers straw management system, besides seeking effective resolution for the management of stubble burning. They also demanded Rs 2,500 per acre as compensation for not burning paddy stubble.

