Woman held with 2 bullets at Delhi Metro's Jama Masjid station

A 46-year-old woman was apprehended by CISF personnel at a Delhi Metro station on Monday for allegedly carrying two live bullets in her baggage, officials said.

The woman, a resident of Mathura district in Uttar Pradesh, had kept the bullets in her bag and it was detected during X-ray screening of her luggage at Jama Masjid metro station around 1:30 pm, they said.

She was handed over to the Delhi Police as she did not have any documents for carrying the ammunition, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

