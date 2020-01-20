Woman held with 2 bullets at Delhi Metro's Jama Masjid station
A 46-year-old woman was apprehended by CISF personnel at a Delhi Metro station on Monday for allegedly carrying two live bullets in her baggage, officials said.
The woman, a resident of Mathura district in Uttar Pradesh, had kept the bullets in her bag and it was detected during X-ray screening of her luggage at Jama Masjid metro station around 1:30 pm, they said.
She was handed over to the Delhi Police as she did not have any documents for carrying the ammunition, an official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- CISF
- Delhi
- Uttar Pradesh
- Mathura
- Jama Masjid
- Delhi Police
ALSO READ
Delhi air quality remains in 'very poor' category
BJP will form govt in Delhi under leadership of Narendra Modi: party president Amit Shah
Delhi chief secy warns govt departments against delay in salaries of contractual employees
Cold wave grips Himachal and Uttar Pradesh, disrupts normal life
BJP only party free from dynastic politics, based on ideology: BJP working president J P Nadda in Delhi