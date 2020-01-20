Army flags off national integration tour for Jammu schoolchildren

The Army on Monday flagged off a 10-day national integration tour for schoolchildren of remote areas of the Jammu region to various parts of the country, a defense spokesman said. The national integration, educational and motivational tour has been organized by Tiger Division's 3-Dogra, he said.

The tour, comprising 15 schoolchildren, was flagged off from Damana in Jammu and Kashmir by Brig KK Singh, Commander of Chenab brigade and many other dignitaries, the spokesman said. The children will visit New Delhi, Agra, and Jaipur where they will get exposure to historical monuments, educational institutes, and war memorial, he said.

These children belong to remote areas of Pargwal region of Jammu district and have been selected to give them an exposure to rich Indian heritage and culture, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.