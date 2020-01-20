Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray meets Governor

Shortly after winding up his meeting with a delegation of the Shirdi Trust over the Sai Baba birthplace dispute, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

According to Shiv Sena leader Kamlakar Kothe, the meeting concluded on a note that Parthi village in Parbhani would not be termed as the birthplace of Sai Baba. "No new dispute will be created as the matter has ended now," he said. (ANI)

