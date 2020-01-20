No bar on probing past crimes of Davinder Singh: J-K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh on Monday said there was no bar on investigating past crimes committed by sacked police officer Davinder Singh. "There is no bar on investigating any complaints against him (Davinder Singh) if we receive a formal complaint," the DGP told reporters.

He was responding to a question about reports that the sacked police officer had committed several illegal acts in the early years of his career but those acts were overlooked. A senior police officer posted with the strategic anti-hijacking team at the Srinagar airport, Davinder Singh was arrested along with two terrorists whom he was allegedly ferrying in a car in Kashmir Valley.

"You are talking about incidents of long ago. The officers concerned at that time must have looked into it. But there is no bar on investigating if something comes to the fore formally," he said. Asked if the arrested DSP had named other policemen who were in league with him, the DGP said the investigation into the case was going on and it was not proper for him to comment.

"There might be more disclosures in the coming times we will share with you but for the time being, we cannot comment on it," he added.

