Woman stabbed near Dakshineswar temple in Kolkata

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 19:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 19:27 IST
A middle-aged woman was injured after she was stabbed multiple times by a man on Monday near the Dakshineswar Kali temple in northern fringes of the city, police said. The woman has been admitted to Sagore Dutta Hospital with grievous injuries and the man arrested, they said.

Police said that after stabbing the woman near the sky-walk, the man also stabbed himself, resulting in some minor injuries. They are married to different persons, said officials who suspect it to be a case of an illicit affair going wrong.

Further investigations are underway, they said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

