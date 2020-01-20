Left Menu
Kejriwal delayed by roadshow, postpones nomination filing to Tuesday

Hundreds of AAP supporters on Monday gathered in Central Delhi to take part in Arvind Kejriwal's mega roadshow which was to be followed by him filing his nomination but was postponed till Tuesday owing to the delay in the rally. "I love you", a visibly moved Kejriwal called out to his supporters as they walked with him from Valmiki Mandir near RK Ashram Marg metro station to the Hanuman Mandir near Connaught Place traversing around 2.2 kilometres in over two hours and dancing to the tunes of the party's anthem - 'Acche Beete Paanch Saal, Lage Raho Kejriwal'.

The 'Walk With Kejriwal' roadshow was to be followed by the Delhi CM going to Jamnagar House to file his nomination papers, but owing to the delay in the rally, he was unable to reach the SDM office in time. Kejriwal said the nomination will now be filed on Tuesday, which is also the last day for the filing of nomination for the February 8 polls in Delhi.

Before joining the mega road show, Kejriwal sought the blessings of his parents at his residence. His entire family, including his wife, two children and parents reached the Valmiki Mandir at noon from where the AAP leader commenced his roadshow, ahead of filing his nomination from the New Delhi constituency.

Sharing the significance of the Valmiki Mandir, Kejriwal tweeted in the morning, "AAP has begun many chapters of its journey from the historic Valmiki Mandir in New Delhi. In 2013, we had raised the broom (as our election symbol) for the first time to clean up our politics. Today, once again, I will take the blessings of Lord Valmiki and file my nomination." Flanked by his deputy in the Delhi government, Manish Sisodia and AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Kejriwal started moving in his yellow-coloured open jeep towards Connaught Place through the Panchkuian Marg.

The rally proceeded into the Inner Circle of CP and then on to Baba Kharak Singh Marg where the rally came to a halt at Hanuman Mandir. Addressing the huge gathering of supporters, Kejriwal said, "I am touched by this overwhelming support that I am witnessing today. I love you. We have worked really hard in these five years to improve the lives of the people of Delhi. We have tried to improve the lives of all sections of people, including children, elders and women in Delhi".

"We have worked with sheer honesty in the last five years, and today marks the beginning of gearing up for the next five years," he said. "I prayed to Lord Shiva early morning, sought the blessings of Lord Valmiki at Valmiki Mandir, and visited Hanuman Mandir just now to pray to Lord Hanuman that the next five years should be equally fulfilling like the previous five years," he said.

He hoped that the people are happy with the development of Delhi in the last five years. "The last five years have passed very well and I am sure the next five will also be as good for Delhi. I hope that you will bless us in the same way as you blessed us five years back," he said.

He further said he was to file his nomination on Monday but he got delayed due to the roadshow. "I had to file my nomination today but I could not because the nomination office closes at 3 pm and I was late. I was repeatedly told to come off (vehicle) and travel to the nomination office, but how could I go? I could not leave behind the outpouring love and support from my people. We are ending the roadshow here. I will go along with my family and file my nomination on Tuesday," said Kejriwal.

Thanking all the people who joined him for the road show, he said, only 20 days are left for the elections and I want you all to go from door-to-door to urge people to vote for the AAP in the upcoming elections. Hundreds of supporters participating in the road show were dancing to the tune of Acche Beete Paanch Saal - Lage Raho Kejriwal (the last five years went well-keep going Kejriwal) and to the beat of drums.

When Kejriwal's convoy arrived, people shook hands and welcomed him. The roadshow came ahead of assembly elections in Delhi on February 8.

