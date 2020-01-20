Woman held with 2 bullets at Delhi Metro's Jama Masjid station

A 46-year-old woman was apprehended by CISF personnel at a Delhi Metro station on Monday for allegedly carrying two live bullets in her baggage, officials said. The woman, a resident of Mathura district in Uttar Pradesh, had kept the bullets in her bag and it was detected during X-ray screening of her luggage at Jama Masjid metro station around 1:30 pm, they said.

She was handed over to the Delhi Police as she did not have any documents for carrying the ammunition, an official said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Vikram Porwal said a case has been registered and investigation initiated.

During interrogation, it was found that a relative of the woman, who has a valid arms licence, had visited her house a few days ago and forgot two cartridges there. The woman kept them in her bag, the officer said. Her brother-in-law's son was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Noida where he died on Monday. The woman hurriedly arrived in Delhi with that bag and was going to Noida from Jama Masjid metro station where she was apprehended by the CISF staff during checking, Porwal said.

