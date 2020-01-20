Cong sets up committees to ensure better coordination among leaders in states ruled by it

The Congress on Monday set up committees to ensure better coordination among its leaders in states ruled by it and another panel to ensure implementation of the party manifestos there. While AICC general secretary in-charge for Madhya Pradesh Dipak Babaria has been made the chairman of the coordination committee, other members of the panel include Chief Minister Kamal Nath, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Arun Yadav, Jitu Patwari and Minakshi Natarajan

In Rajasthan, general secretary in-charge for party affairs Avinash Pandey will be the chairman, while Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, PCC chief Sachin Pilot are its members, besides Hemaram Chaudhary, Bhanwarlal Meghwal, Deepinder Shekhawat, Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya and Harish Chaudhary. In Chhattisgarh, the committee will be headed by AICC in-charge P L Punia, while other members include Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, PCC chief Mohan Markam, T S Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu, Shivkumar Dahariya, Satyanarayan Sharma, Dhanendra Sahu and Arvind Netam.

AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik will be chairman of the panel for Puducherry, while CM V Narayanasamy, PCC chief A Namassivayam, Vaithilingham, M Kandasamy, A V Subramanian, Valsaraj and Sanjay Dutt are its other members. The party also set up manifesto implementation committees for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry.

