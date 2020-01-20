Left Menu
Centre’s J-K outreach programme: Four more ministers tour Jammu, interact with people

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 21:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 21:08 IST
On the third day of the Centre’s special outreach programme, four more Union ministers on Monday toured different parts of the Jammu region addressing series of public meetings and inaugurating various development projects. The ministers who reached Jammu included Gen (Retd) V K Singh, Susree Debasree Choudhari, Partap Chandra Sarangi, officials said.

"The government is committed to develop Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory and numerous innovative steps are being initiated in this regard which are yielding tangible results,” Singh, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, said during a public outreach programme in Udhampur district. The programme witnessed overwhelming participation of Panchayati Raj Institution representatives and the general public who evinced keen interest in this unique initiative of the central government, the officials said.

Singh expressed satisfaction over the implementation of several government schemes in the district and appreciated the efforts of district administration towards conservation of water and its focus on organic farming. He also interacted with the public and had feedback of the implementation of various government schemes on ground.

"The road connectivity is the basic requirement for growth and development of an area and the Centre is endeavoring hard to establish a strong road network in the UT,” he said and called upon the officers to make sincere and dedicated efforts towards taking the benefits of all government schemes to the targeted sections of the society. "The government is determined to provide enhanced basic facilities to the people of the area at their doorsteps,” he added.

Choudhari, the Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development, said the central government aims to promote good governance, generate employment and ensure that all the beneficiary-oriented schemes reach the citizens in Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing a public meeting at Marh here to disseminate information about the implementation of government policies and programmes for the overall development of the region, she said it is a great opportunity given by the prime minister to elected representatives to meet people and understand their needs.

"The democracy at the grass root level is the need of the hour for the development of J&K,” the minister said and reiterated that the conduct of the Block Development Council elections in J and K was a historical step, which has empowered people and given them a say in the decision making in the local government. She said the Panchayat elections that were held in 2018, despite various challenges, proves that J and K desires development in every sphere.

Sarangi, the Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, visiged Kathua district and said the Union government is endeavoring hard towards all round development of every part of the UT with emphasis on unreached areas. Highlighting the benefits of several central welfare schemes, the MoS said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking keen interest towards making sure that benefit of all development and welfare schemes could percolate to the downtrodden and deserving segments of the society.

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda said advancement of education, health and employment sectors are main focus areas of centre government's development plan. Chairing a public outreach meeting at STC Talwara in Reasi district, Munda sought full involvement of local administration in meeting the targets of central schemes.

He reiterated the government's resolve for holistic development of J and K in line with other parts of India. "Creation of avenues of self employment for the youth, besides expansion of education, health and other basic services to every nook and corner of Jammu and Kashmir is getting focused attention of the government," the minister said. He announced that the government has set the target of providing a house to all poor households of the country, before 75th Independence Day of India.

Responding to the demands of locals, the minister assured to develop a ‘Tribal Cluster’ in the district. He also assured further assistance for development of Gujjar, Bakerwal and other scheduled tribe communities of the UT.

On the request of Secretary Tribal Affairs, Munda also agreed to allow ST students of the district to apply for scholarships in offline mode. Later, the Union Minister presented pension orders and certificates to local beneficiaries.

He also inaugurated newly-constructed road from Zero Morh to Malad via Gun Kolsar and launched the construction work of a well at Jerri panchayat, one pond each in panchayat Saloon and panchayat Porakotla.

