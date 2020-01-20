Mumbai: Skeleton found along tracks near Reay Road station

A human skeleton was found closeto the tracks near Central Railway's Reay Road station onMonday afternoon, police said

The skeleton seem to be two to three months old and itwould be sent for analysis to ascertain whether it is that ofa man or woman which would help in further identification,senior inspector Gangadhar Sonawane of Wadala police stationsaid.

