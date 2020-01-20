Two Bangladeshi nationals held in Mumbai for illegal stay

Two Bangladeshis were arrestedfrom suburban Andheri on Monday for staying illegally inIndia, a senior police officer said

The duo, Akbar Usen Rehmatullah Hussain Sheikh (20)and Zohurul Islam Gulab Rehman Hussain (21), had been stayingin Andheri (east) since the last two years after enteringIndia illegally, said DCP, Zone 10, Ankit Goyal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.