Bus driver, cleaner arrested for molesting mentally-challenged school girl in Mumbai

A bus driver and cleaner were arrested by the police for allegedly molesting a mentally-challenged school girl in Mumbai.

  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 07:25 IST
  • Created: 21-01-2020 07:19 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A bus driver and cleaner were arrested by the police for allegedly molesting a mentally-challenged school girl in Mumbai. Santacruz Police have registered a case against the accused persons under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) and Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is underway.

"The incident occurred last month when the victim's mother was not in India and the victim informed her mother after she came back. Later the family members filed a complaint against the bus driver and cleaner on January 14 and they were arrested on the same day," said Mohan Patil, Police Officer, Santacruz Police Station. According to the police, the incident occurred on December 19 last year, while the victim was returning home from school, the bus cleaner Shiv Prasad Yadav (29) and driver Sandeep Mishra (26) molested the girl while she was alone.

"The accused person removed the victim's clothes and inserted a water bottle in her private part," a police official said. After the case was registered, the bus driver told that the cleaner used to show objectionable photos to the girls and boys inside the school bus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

