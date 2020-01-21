Left Menu
Fire in Surat market; 60 fire engines rushed to spot

  PTI
  • |
  Surat
  • |
  Updated: 21-01-2020 09:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 09:07 IST
Fire in Surat market; 60 fire engines rushed to spot
Visual from the spot Image Credit: ANI

A major fire broke out in a seven-storey market complex in Gujarat's Surat city on Tuesday morning, a fire official said. There was no report of any casualty so far, he said.

The blaze erupted in Raghuveer Complex, a large textile market in Saroli area, and gutted several shops, he said. The fire brigade declared a 'brigade call' and deployed 60 fire tenders from across the city to douse the flames, the official said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

