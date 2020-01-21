Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMD predicts light rain over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi in next 24 hours

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said the Western Disturbance is likely to cause light isolated rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during the next 24 hours.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 10:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 10:05 IST
IMD predicts light rain over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi in next 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said the Western Disturbance is likely to cause light isolated rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during the next 24 hours. "The Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over Afghanistan and neighbourhood between 2.1 and 3.6 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, scattered to fairly widespread rain/snow is likely over Western Himalayan region during next 24 hours. It is very likely to cause light isolated rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi during same period," IMD said in its bulletin.

The weather department also predicted dense fog in isolated parts over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next 24 hours. "Dense fog likely in isolated parts over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next 24 hours and over Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during 48 hours in night/morning hours," read the bulletin.

A few regions in Himachal, including Shimla city, received snowfall today. Snow clearance work is underway on National Highway - 5 between Charabra and Kufri in Shimla district. The air quality in the national capital today plunged to 'very poor' category with overall AQI docked at 322 at 8:50 am, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe or hazardous. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Prince Harry leaves UK to start new life with Meghan, Archie in Canada: reports

Prince Harry has left the UK to reunite with his wife Meghan Markle and their eight-month-old son Archie in Canada where the family will start a new life after the couples bombshell announcement to step back from Britains royal frontline an...

Saibaba birthplace row uncalled for; CM can't be blamed: Sena

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should not be blamed for the uncalled for controversy over the birthplace of Saibaba as nobody can tell whether the 19th century saint was actually born in Shirdi. N...

Ashley Graham, Justin Ervin welcome first child

Model Ashley Graham and husband, director Justin Ervin, have become proud parents to their first child, a baby boy. The couple welcomed their son on January 18 and shared the news on their Instagram Stories on Monday.At 600 pm on Saturday o...

Savaari Car Rentals experiences impressive growth in 2019

Bengaluru Karnataka India Jan 21 ANIPRNewswire 2019 was a watershed year for Savaari Car Rentals. The online aggregator, which is Indias largest intercity cab service, grew at a record pace, expanded the number of cities it serviced, launch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020