Fire in Surat's Raghuveer Market brought under control

A massive fire, which broke out at Raghuveer Market in Gujarat's Surat on Monday, was brought under control. 40 fire tenders were rushed to the spot when the incident took place.

The fire has been under control and the cooling operation is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

