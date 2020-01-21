British-era rifle found in fields of UP's Muzaffarnagar: official

A rifle, apparently used during the First War of Independence in 1857 against British rule, was found under an agricultural field in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, an official said. The gun was dug up by a farmer from his field at Harnagar village under Purkazi police station area on Monday, according to Additional District Magistrate Amit Singh.

The district authorities have informed the archaeological department for further inquiry, he added. Meanwhile, activists of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) led by its national secretary Rakesh Tikait accompanied the officials to Purkazi town and kept it in Suli Wala Bagh, a historic place in the district which was witness to the hanging of 500 freedom fighters after the First War of Independence.

This is the second such incident in recent years that a rifle has been recovered from the area. Few years ago, two similar rifles were found and kept at the residents of the district magistrate and SSP of Muzaffarnagar for showcase.

