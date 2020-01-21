Left Menu
Parts of Himachal Pradesh record sub-zero temperature in last 24 hours

Most of the areas in Himachal Pradesh recorded sub-zero minimum temperatures, according to IMD.

  Shimla (Himachal Pradesh)
  Updated: 21-01-2020 12:28 IST
  Created: 21-01-2020 12:28 IST
A view after Shimla received fresh snowfall on Tuesday Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Most of the areas in Himachal Pradesh recorded sub-zero minimum temperatures, according to IMD. Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti recorded lowest in the state at -10.2 degree Celsius, Kalpa in Kinnaur recorded -7.4, Manali recorded -1.6, Dalhousie was at -2.3, Kufri recorded -3.4 and Shimla recorded 0.0 degree Celsius in the last 24 hours.

Tourists are, however, enjoying the cold weather after Shimla received fresh snowfall on Tuesday. Speaking to ANI, a tourist said: "We are enjoying the weather in Shimla. It's so cold that it is making me feel more adventurous. We are a group of 12 friends and everyone is enjoying the snow."

Shimla recorded minimum temperature at minus 1 degree Celsius and maximum temperature at 8 degrees Celcius on Tuesday. Snow clearance work is underway on National Highway-5 between Charabra and Kufri in the district.

Meanwhile in Kashmir, NH 44 has been closed due to heavy snowfall in the area around Jawahar Tunnel (JT) on Tuesday. Hundreds of trucks are stranded between Ramban and Jawahar Tunnel. Efforts are on to clear snow to resume the traffic movement. (ANI)

