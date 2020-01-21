Patnaik inaugurates bank branch in former constituency

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday inaugurated the branch of a bank in his former constituency Bijepur in Bargarh district. Speaking at the event, he said, "I congratulate ICICI Bank on the inauguration of its 150th branch at Bijepur in Odisha. It is very encouraging to see the bank increase its footprint in the state.

"I wish the bank all the best and I am confident that the people of Bijepur will benefit by the bank's presence here," he said. It is the first branch by a private sector bank in Bijepur.

The Bijepur branch, with an ATM, is among the 16 new branches the bank has opened in Odisha in this fiscal, said Pradosh Rout, the bank's zonal head (retail) of Odisha and Chhattisgarh..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.