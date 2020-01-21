Lawyers take out protest rally against CAA, NRC in Kolkata
A section of lawyers practising at the Calcutta High Court took out a rally to protest against CAA and NRC which was attended by advocates with different political leanings. Holding placards, the lawyers walked around the high court premises raising slogans against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) during the rally on Monday.
CPI(M) leader and former mayor of Kolkata Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, Congress leader Arunabha Ghosh and members of Trinamool Congress lawyers' cell participated in the rally. Bhattacharya said that the CAA is against the spirit of the Constitution and attempts are being made to create a divide among the people of the country on grounds of religion.
Ghosh said "As per the Constitution, the country is secular and there is no role of religion in the functions of the nation." PTI AMR MM MM.
