Maha: Three booked for killing man in Dombivili

An case has been registered against three persons, including the owner of an autorickshaw and its driver, for allegedly stabbing a man to death in Dombivili, the police said on Tuesday. While the police have registered an offence under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, no arrests have been made so far, inspector N V Jadhav of Dombivili police station said.

The victim Pratik Gawde was travelling in a car with his friends Nilesh Dhun and Baliram Jaiswar at around 9.30 pm at Shelar Naka when they spotted the accused's autorickshaw parked in the middle of the road, he said. When the driver was asked to move the vehicle to the side, he got annoyed and an argument ensued, he added.

Later, the autorickshaw's owner Gawde and his friends to Trimurti Nagar slums, where they were attacked with choppers and other lethal weapons, the official said. While Gawde died on the way to the hospital, the other victims are hospitalised, he added.

The police are on the look out for the absconding accused autorickshaw owner Meshya Ghornal (27), driver Chandya Jamadar (32) and Ravil Gade (35), the official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.