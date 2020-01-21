CBI books former DGFT officer, others in Rs 20 cr duty fraud

The CBI has filed a corruption case against a former Directorate General of Foreign Trade joint director along with directors of a private company for allegedly cheating the exchequer of nearly Rs 20.26 crore through fraudulent claim of terminal excise duty in 2014-15, officials said on Tuesday. They said the action has been taken against A K Singh, the former DGFT joint director, Ahmedabad and Mohit Kumar Goel, Ankur Aggarwal and Nand Kishore Aggarwal -- all directors of city-based Crystal Crop Protection.

The CBI had sought sanction from the Commerce Ministry before proceeding against the officer, the officials said. The sanction was granted by the ministry on July 15, 2019, they said.

