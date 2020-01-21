Permission denied for Muslim organisations to take out

Police have denied permission to various Muslim organisations to carry out a procession in the city on February 2 against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Representatives of Federation of Islamic Organisation and the District All Kamath had submitted a petition to the office of police commissioner on January 17 seeking permission to take out a 7 km "unity procession".

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and order) L Balaji Saravabnan had convened a meeting on Monday with representatives of SDPI, TMMK, PFI, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi and Jamaath, a release from police department said on Tuesday. They were informed that the procession would paralyse movement of vehicles besides affecting people as it was being taken out through a national highway and arterial road.

Besides, almost 16 organisations had already conducted nearly 50 rallies, protest meetings, human chain, closure of shops and other mode of agitations on the issue. Against this background, an order denying permission for the procession was issued, the release said.PTI NVM BN BN.

