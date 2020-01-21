Goa: Murdered tiger's nails found inside temple

The Goa Forest Department on Tuesday recovered missing nails of one of the four tigers, who was killed in Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary earlier this month, an official said. A team from the forest department, which was investigating the case, recovered the nails from Kelbai Temple at Golavali village inside the sanctuary, state's chief wildlife warden Santosh Kumar said.

A tigress and her three cubs were found dead inside Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary earlier this month, following which five locals were arrested. The accused had reportedly poisoned the big cats after the wild animals killed their livestock at Golavali village.

