Left Menu
Development News Edition

Want to get firsthand account of problems people face: Naqvi on Centre's J-K outreach programme

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 19:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 19:35 IST
Want to get firsthand account of problems people face: Naqvi on Centre's J-K outreach programme

(Eds: adding details of visit) Srinagar, Jan 21 (PTI) The purpose of the Centre's outreach programme in Jammu and Kashmir is to get a firsthand account of the problems faced by the people and address their concerns, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Tuesday.

"The objective of this dialogue is to go close to people, listen to their problems and needs and also find solutions to their problems, " Naqvi told reporters here. Naqvi, who laid the foundation stone for a development project at Harwan on the outskirts of the city, was the first minister to visit Kashmir as part of the Centre's outreach programme.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen to ensure that benefits of the changes initiated by the Central government should reach all the people of the union territory. "The aspirations and expectations of the people were not upheld (earlier) and corruption had eaten into Jammu and Kashmir... Some people had benefited themselves but we want prosperity for all people here, " Naqvi said.

Asked why only five ministers were visiting Kashmir against 31 going to Jammu, he said the present outreach programme was just the beginning of the Centre's efforts to reach out to the people of the Valley. "This is not the last programme. This initiative will continue," he said.

Naqvi refused to comment on criticism from some quarters about the ministers not including seven districts of Kashmir in their outreach programme. Addressing a gathering earlier, Naqvi said the Central Government wants "a new dawn" of development and accountability in the functioning of the government machinery in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the huge gathering at Tuesday's event reflects the interest of people in the development of their region. "It is time for people to take benefit of development schemes. J&K should be part of the developmental story of India. Our government wants people of J&K as first beneficiaries of any developmental programme," he said.

Naqvi said the central government is monitoring and ensuring that funds that are meant for developmental schemes reach to the grassroots level. "Central governments were always releasing funds for J&K, but there was no accountability on the spending. They were going into the pockets of few people," he said.

Regarding the Haj quota this year, Naqvi said they would try to accommodate all the Haj aspirants from Jammu and Kashmir. "More than two lakh Hajis go for Haj every year from India. We ensure all the facilities are available to the Hajis. To ensure transparency India is the first country to digitize details of journey of pilgrims," he said.

He also said that to encourage the youth to take different job-oriented courses, skill development courses are being imparted for minority communities. Meanwhile, Naqvi  e-inaugurated the girder bridge over River Jehlum at Malroo which has been constructed at the cost of Rs 16.53 crore.

He also e-inaugurated a mega 1223.69 sqm Forest Protection Force (FPF) office complex at Bemina which was constructed at a cost of Rs 6.62 crore. The Minister also laid the e-foundation of a high school building at Dara, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 97.01 lacs.

Later, the Union Minister also toured the Dal Lake and interacted with members of the boatmen community. He heard their demands and assured them that the Central Government is working on various fronts to promote tourism in Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Disney+ to launch in UK, Western Europe earlier than planned

Walt Disney Co said on Tuesday it had moved up the launch of its video streaming service, Disney, by a week to March 24 in the United Kingdom and in regions across Western Europe.Disney would be available in UK for 5.99 pounds 7.81 per mont...

Soccer-Nantes to wear Argentine colours in tribute to Emiliano Sala

Nantes will drop their usual green and yellow colours for Argentinas blue and white-striped Albiceleste strip to pay tribute to their former player Emiliano Sala when they host Girondins de Bordeaux in Ligue 1 on Sunday. Nantes made the ann...

Artillery gun 'Sharang' to be inducted into Army by March end

The first batch of 18 indigenously upgraded Sharang artillery guns will be inducted into the Army by March 31 this year, Programme Coordinator Sharang Brigadier Jayant Kar said on Tuesday. He said the gun, upgraded from 130mm to 155mm with...

Trump, EU commission chief discuss 'trade deal' in Davos

US President Donald Trump said at a meeting Tuesday in Davos with new EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that they were discussing a trade deal. Trump, accompanied by top economic advisors including Wilbur Ross and Robert Lighthiz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020