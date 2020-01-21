Want to get firsthand account of problems people face: Naqvi on Centre's J-K outreach programme

(Eds: adding details of visit) Srinagar, Jan 21 (PTI) The purpose of the Centre's outreach programme in Jammu and Kashmir is to get a firsthand account of the problems faced by the people and address their concerns, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Tuesday.

"The objective of this dialogue is to go close to people, listen to their problems and needs and also find solutions to their problems, " Naqvi told reporters here. Naqvi, who laid the foundation stone for a development project at Harwan on the outskirts of the city, was the first minister to visit Kashmir as part of the Centre's outreach programme.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen to ensure that benefits of the changes initiated by the Central government should reach all the people of the union territory. "The aspirations and expectations of the people were not upheld (earlier) and corruption had eaten into Jammu and Kashmir... Some people had benefited themselves but we want prosperity for all people here, " Naqvi said.

Asked why only five ministers were visiting Kashmir against 31 going to Jammu, he said the present outreach programme was just the beginning of the Centre's efforts to reach out to the people of the Valley. "This is not the last programme. This initiative will continue," he said.

Naqvi refused to comment on criticism from some quarters about the ministers not including seven districts of Kashmir in their outreach programme. Addressing a gathering earlier, Naqvi said the Central Government wants "a new dawn" of development and accountability in the functioning of the government machinery in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the huge gathering at Tuesday's event reflects the interest of people in the development of their region. "It is time for people to take benefit of development schemes. J&K should be part of the developmental story of India. Our government wants people of J&K as first beneficiaries of any developmental programme," he said.

Naqvi said the central government is monitoring and ensuring that funds that are meant for developmental schemes reach to the grassroots level. "Central governments were always releasing funds for J&K, but there was no accountability on the spending. They were going into the pockets of few people," he said.

Regarding the Haj quota this year, Naqvi said they would try to accommodate all the Haj aspirants from Jammu and Kashmir. "More than two lakh Hajis go for Haj every year from India. We ensure all the facilities are available to the Hajis. To ensure transparency India is the first country to digitize details of journey of pilgrims," he said.

He also said that to encourage the youth to take different job-oriented courses, skill development courses are being imparted for minority communities. Meanwhile, Naqvi e-inaugurated the girder bridge over River Jehlum at Malroo which has been constructed at the cost of Rs 16.53 crore.

He also e-inaugurated a mega 1223.69 sqm Forest Protection Force (FPF) office complex at Bemina which was constructed at a cost of Rs 6.62 crore. The Minister also laid the e-foundation of a high school building at Dara, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 97.01 lacs.

Later, the Union Minister also toured the Dal Lake and interacted with members of the boatmen community. He heard their demands and assured them that the Central Government is working on various fronts to promote tourism in Kashmir.

