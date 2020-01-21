Left Menu
Bengal girl alleges rape attempt after father refused donation

  PTI
  • |
  Baruipur
  • |
  21-01-2020 19:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 19:44 IST
A group of men allegedly tried to rape a class 7 student in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district after her family refused to donate Rs 1,000 for a local fair, police said. The incident happened in Baruipur police station area's Nabagram village, they said.

The men allegedly demanded Rs 1,000 as a donation from the girl's family for 'Poush Mela' in the area. However, when her father refused to give the money, they vandalized their house and allegedly tried to rape her, police said. Police said they are investigating the matter, however, there are suspicions about the allegations.

No one has yet been arrested, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

