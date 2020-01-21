Gang flees after attempt to rob ATM sparks fire in bank

A gang, which attempted to rob an SBI ATM in this district in the early hours, fled after the welding machine used by them set ablaze some papers in the bank premises, police said on Tuesday. The ATM is located at the Anjetty bus-stand.

The gangsters tried to enter the ATM booth by drilling through window bars with the help of a welding machine attached to a gas cylinder but some documents on the floor of the bank caught fire besides rubber and plastic items. Their efforts to douse the fire failed,though they managed to stop the gas supply before escaping.

A teashop owner alerted bank officials and fire force service personnel doused the blaze. Police seized the gas cylinder and crowbar left by the gang.

The spot from where the gang members tried to enter the ATM room through the bank did not have CCTV, police said. Police suspect four people were involved in the attempt to break open the ATM. PTI COR SSN BN BN.

