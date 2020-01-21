Dry weather with fog at few places in UP; Churk records 4.6 deg C
The weather was mainly dry and dense fog occurred at a few places in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. According to the Meteorological (MeT) Department, cold wave conditions occurred at isolated places over the state.
The weather is most likely to remain dry and shallow to moderate fog is very likely at isolated places over the state on January 22, 23 and 24, it said. The state capital Lucknow recorded a minimum temperature of 6.8 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 18.4 degrees Celsius.
Churk in Sonbhadra district was the coldest place in the state recording 4.6 degrees Celsius.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- MeT
- Uttar Pradesh
- Churk
- Meteorological
- Sonbhadra district
- Lucknow
ALSO READ
Man carrying pistol held at Jamia Milia Islamia Metro Station
Man carrying pistol held at Jamia Millia Islamia Metro Station
Women in metro cities consume higher quantities of added sugar than men: Survey
Bloody Philippine drug war fails to curb methamphetamine supply - VP
UPDATE 5-In #MeToo landmark moment, Weinstein rape trial begins in New York