Around 18 injured in Hyderabad after stray dog attack

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  Updated: 21-01-2020 20:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 20:28 IST
Around 18 injured in Hyderabad after stray dog attack Hyderabad, Jan 21 (PTI): About 18 people, most of them children, were injured on Tuesday after three stray dogs, including one suspected of having rabies, attacked them at Ameerpet area here, officials said. The alleged rabid dog, which went on a biting spree initially bit two other stray dogs and later the pack attacked and injured around 18 passers-by including school students at around 2 pm.

The dog suspected of having rabies was killed by some locals while the two other stray dogs were caught, officials said. The injured were admitted to different hospitals and were given anti-rabies vaccine (ARV), a doctor at a private hospital said, adding some of them were referred to state-run hospitals for specialised treatment.

A Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) official said a vehicle used for catching stray dogs was sent along with a team to the spot. But the alleged rabid dog was found dead while the other two stray dogs were caught. "We have information that around 18 people including children were injured," a veterinarian said..

