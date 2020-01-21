MP: Six, including two foreigners, held in prostitution racket

Six persons, including an Uzbek and Nepali national, were arrested in an alleged sex racket in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city on Tuesday, police said. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a bunglow on the airport road and nabbed the six accused, city crime branch additional superintendent of police Nishchal Jhariya said.

While two of the arrested women are from Uzbekistan and Nepal, two other women and a pimp are from West Bengal, he said. Customers would hire the women for a night and take them out, the official said.

"We are checking if the Uzbek woman was living in India with a valid visa," he said, adding that further probe is on in the case..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

