NATION:

DEL68 GAGANYAAN-FLIGHT SURGEONS France to train Indian flight surgeons for Gaganyaan mission

New Delhi: France will train Indian flight surgeons to enable them to monitor the health of astronauts selected for the ambitious human space mission Gaganyaan, officials said on Tuesday.

DEL88 VIRUS-AIRLINES-SCREENING China coronavirus: Thermal screening of passengers flying in from China at 7 airports

New Delhi: The Civil Aviation Ministry has directed seven airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata to make arrangements for screening of passengers arriving from China in the wake of outbreak of an infection caused by a new strain of virus there.

DEL70 UP-CAA-ADITYANATH Oppn 'giving money' for arson, 'sponsoring' anti-CAA protests: Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday alleged that the Opposition is "giving money" for arson and "sponsoring" anti-CAA protests to mislead people.

DEL67 NCPCR-SHAHEEN BAGH PROTESTS Identify and counsel children participating in Shaheen Bagh protests: NCPCR

New Delhi: The apex child rights body has asked authorities to identify and arrange counselling for children seen at protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Shaheen Bagh here.

DEL93 JAIRAM-MENON-PREAMBLE Nehru did not want 'secular', 'socialist' in Preamble due to lack of consensus: Jairam

New Delhi: The words 'socialist' and 'secular' did not make it to the Preamble of the Constitution as Jawaharlal Nehru felt that there was no consensus on these issues at that time, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Tuesday.

DEL82 DL-KEJRIWAL-2NDLD NOMINATION Kejriwal files nomination after waiting for over 6 hours: AAP

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal filed his nomination after waiting for over six hours on Tuesday, the Aam Aadmi Party said.

DEL77 CONG-PUNJAB Sonia Gandhi dissolves Punjab Congress committee, state unit chief Jakhar remains

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday dissolved the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee and all district committees in the state with immediate effect, though its state unit president Sunil Jakhar will remain unchanged.

DEL91 LD COLD J-K, HP receive fresh snowfall; cold wave conditions persist across north India

New Delhi: Cold wave conditions persisted in northern India on Tuesday, with fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir leading to the closure of several mountainous roads.

MDS16 KL-NEPAL-2NDLD CM Will take all steps to bring back bodies of 8 Kerala tourists from Nepal: Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said his government will take all steps to ensure that the mortal remains of eight tourists from the state who died at a resort in Nepal are brought back at the earliest.

MDS22 TN-RAJINIKANTH-LD-APOLOGY Will not apologise for remark on Periyar rally: Rajinikanth

Chennai: Amid a raging controversy over his remarks on a rally taken out by social reformer E V Ramasamy "Periyar" decades ago, superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday said he stood by his comments maintaining they were factual and refused to apologise as demanded by fringe Dravidian outfits.

BOM15 MH-SCHOOLS PREAMBLE Maha: Reciting preamble mandatory in schools starting Jan 26

Mumbai: Starting January 26, students in schools across Maharashtra will have to compulsorily read out the preamble to the Constitution during their morning assemblies, state minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Tuesday.

CAL8 WB-POLIO BOYCOTT-BSF Bengal: Villagers near Indo-Bangla border boycott polio drive protesting BSF 'oppression'

Chapra (WB): Residents of three villages located near the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Nadia district have boycotted polio vaccination of over 400 children protesting alleged oppression by BSF personnel, health officials said on Tuesday.

BUSINESS:

DEL66 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex, Nifty tumble on tepid Q3 earnings, GDP growth concerns

Mumbai: Market benchmark Sensex furthered losses for the second straight session on Tuesday as investors fretted over subdued corporate results and IMF revising downwards India's growth forecast.

LEGAL:

LGD29 SC-CAA SC to hear pleas challenging CAA on Wednesday

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Wednesday a batch of pleas seeking to examine the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

LGM3 COURT-NIA-CUSTODY Court grants NIA custody of two students with alleged Maoist links

Kochi: A court here on Tuesday granted the National Investigation Agency 7-day custody of two students who were arrested by police recently from Kozhikode for allegedly distributing pro-Maoist pamphlets, from January 22.

FOREIGN:

FGN51 NEPAL-LDALL INDIANS 8 Indian tourists die due to possible gas leak in Nepal resort

Kathmandu/Thiruvananthapuram: Tragedy struck a group of 15 tourists from Kerala in Nepal when eight of them, including four children, died after they fell unconscious probably due to a gas leak from a heater in their room at a mountainous resort, amidst cold wave in the Himalayan region.

SPORTS:

SPF28 SPO-CRI-IND-2nd LD U19 U-19 World Cup: India outplay Japan by 10 wickets, secure quarterfinal spot

Bloemfontein: Defending champions India outclassed debutants Japan by 10 wickets in their second match to secure a spot in the Super League quarterfinals of the ICC U-19 World Cup here on Tuesday.

