Man uses phone banking trick to dupe Mumbai jeweller, arrested

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping a jewellery shop owner by falsely promising to pay for purchases of valuables through mobile banking, police said on Tuesday. Virar resident Nikhil Durgesh Suman was held after a jeweller approached Mankhurd police, an official said.

"Suman purchased gold chain worth Rs 5.33 lakh and told the complainant he would pay via NEFT through mobile banking. He also showed the jeweller a message saying money had been successfully transferred to the latter's account and left the shop," he said. After realising he had not got the payment, the jeweller tried to contact Suman but the latter's phone was switched off, he said.

Suman has similarly duped people in shops, hotels, travel firms, jewellery showrooms in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Mira Road, Vasai-Virar and Palghar, Laxmikant Salunkhe, Assistant Inspector of Property Cell said. Suman lived an extravagant life after selling these valuables, he added..

