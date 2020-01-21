Dog squad helps police to detect huge quantity of poppy straw

A dog squad on Tuesday helped police to recover 300 kilograms of poppy straw from a Punjab-bound vehicle near here, a senior officer said. Senior Superintendent of Police Tejinder Singh said the specially-trained dog squad has been deployed at Ban toll plaza and indicated the presence of narcotics in a truck coming from Kashmir.

On thorough checking of the vehicle, the police party recovered 300 kg of poppy straw which was found hidden beneath apple boxes, he said. The driver, Kuldeep Ram, and his assistant Ravi Singh, both residents of Jalandhar, were arrested and a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against them in Nagrota police station, the officer said.

