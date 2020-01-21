Body of missing 8-yr-old girl found in TN, police suspect rape
The body of an eight-year-old girl was was found near Kongalapuram here on Tuesday, with the police suspecting that she was raped.
The girl, a student of class three in a private school had not returned home after school on Monday, following which her parent had filed a complaint in the night, police said.
The girl's body was found in the bushes. Ut has been sent for post-mortem, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kongalapuram