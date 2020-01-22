Left Menu
Fire breaks out at a company in Thane's Badlapur

A fire broke out at a company of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation in Badlapur town of Thane district, earlier this morning.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Five fire tenders are present at the spot. One casualty has been reported in the incident. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

