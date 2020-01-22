Fire breaks out at a company in Thane's Badlapur
A fire broke out at a company of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation in Badlapur town of Thane district, earlier this morning.
Five fire tenders are present at the spot. One casualty has been reported in the incident. More details are awaited. (ANI)
