Man beaten to death over land dispute in UP's Bhadohi

A 50-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his nephews over a land dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, police said on Wednesday. Mahavir Prajapati was brutally beaten with hockey sticks in Lalipur by nephews Shankar and Shiv Shankar, killing him on the spot, they said.

Superintendent of Police, Ram Badan Singh said body of the victim has been sent for post-mortem examination and added that the incident is a fallout of a land dispute. Search is on to nab the accused, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

