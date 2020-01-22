Maha: Body of man found stuffed inside gunny bag

The body of a 30-year-old man was found stuffed inside a gunny bag at Turbhe MIDC area of neighbouring Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, police said. The deceased identified as Santosh Kasbe was found dead just 25 metres away from his house in Indira Nagar locality, an official said.

"The deceased worked as a helper at Bhaucha Dhakka (ferry wharf) in south Mumbai. The family members have identified his body and we have registered a case of murder," deputy commissioner of police (zone I Navi Mumbai) Pankaj Dahane said. The body has been sent for a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death, he added.

Santosh allegedly left home on Monday evening saying he is going to Gujarat, the deceased's uncle Bhupendra Kasbe said. The deceased's nose and jawline were severely damaged and his limbs were tied with rope, he added.

Santosh is survived by his three children, while his wife died three years ago, the relative said..

