Anti-CAA protesters 'lathicharged' by police in UP's Etawah

People protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act were allegedly lathicharged by police in a Muslim-dominated area in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district. A video of the incident, where policemen can be seen using batons and chasing away protesters in the area on late Tuesday night, has also gone viral on social media.

Violence broke out when police tried to disperse the protesters who were on a sit-in since Tuesday morning in Pachraha area, defying prohibitory orders imposed there. "The police indulged in force against us while we were holding a peaceful protest. Our brothers and cousins were beaten up and we were abused. We were physically tortured. We have a right to protest," one of the women protesters said.

Responding to the allegations, police said the protesters had staged dharna defying prohibitory order imposed in the area and were pelting stones. Police said they had to use mild force to chase the protesters away. In the video, policemen can be seen entering houses and shops.

The sit-in was organised in solidarity with women protesting at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi against the new legislation. "Police are citing prohibitory orders to end out protest. What about the large public meetings being held by ministers," another protester said.

