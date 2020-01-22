Left Menu
5 cows die after getting stuck in swamp

  • Muzaffarnagar
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 16:20 IST
  • Created: 22-01-2020 16:20 IST
Five stray cows died in a pond after getting trapped in a swamp in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, an official said on Wednesday. The incident on Tuesday led to protests by people of Parasoli village in Budhana area and they demanded proper shelters for cows.

According to sub-divisional magistrate Kumar Bhupender, the five cows were found dead in the swamp. The bodies have been fished out. PTI CORR HMB

