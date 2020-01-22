Nigerian Minister stresses establishment of agro-industries in 109 senatorial districts

The Ambassador and Permanent Delegate of Nigeria to UNESCO, Mariam Yalwaji Katagum has recently said that the agro-allied industries would be established in each of the 109 senatorial districts in the country.

The 65-year-old Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment from Bauchi state in Nigeria stated in a statement that the industries would boost government effort at sustaining food security and economic growth. The statement has been signed by the Assistant Director, Press of the Ministry, Oluwakemi Ogunmakinwa. According to her, the government was quite interested in inflating the economy looking at other areas like cotton, textile, garment, grains and tomatoes, which it needed to add value.

"President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that in every senatorial district, Agro-allied industries should be established. We know some industries exist, but you can assist us in identifying the Agro allied industries that will be suited for you," Mariam Yalwaji Katagum said, APA News stated. She further said that the closing of border was a kind of lesson and boon for Nigeria adding that it showed that the country could produce what are required to be eaten and even exported.

"My appeal is that there are critical lessons we learnt, let us not go back, let us continue with farming even if we find oil in any part of the country," Katagum added.

On the other hand, she stressed the requirement for the association to register with the Standards Organisation of Nigeria, Nigeria Export Processing Council, Commodity and Export Department in the ministry and other relevant agencies for technical assistance.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.