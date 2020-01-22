Cabinet nod to MoUs with Tunisia, Papua New Guinea on electoral management

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the signing of agreements between the Election Commission and poll management bodies of Tunisia and Papua New Guinea.

The agreements would promote cooperation in the field of electoral management and administration.

"This would also result in bolstering India's international relations," an official statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

