Kolkata school let out for wedding, annual sports cancelled

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 20:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 20:00 IST
The premises of a state-run girls' school in Kolkata's Garden Reach area was let out for a wedding on Wednesday, leading to the cancellation of its annual sports. The school authorities said the premises was let out for the wedding for two days without their permission at the behest of local councillor Ram Piyari Ram.

However, Ram said the authorities had given prior permission for the function, stating that no programmes or academic activities were happening at the school during these two days. The councillor is a member of the managing committee of another school located in the same compound.

As tents were put up on the ground of the school for the wedding, the annual sports could not be held, a senior official of the Garden Reach Girls' Higher Secondary School said. The school, having a strength of around 1,100, functions in morning and afternoon shifts.

State school education department officials were, however, not available for comments..

