Maha: Newborn girl found dead in gutter

A newborn girl was found dead in a gutter at Ulhasnagar town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday, the police said. The infant's body was discovered when a shopkeeper from Ulhasnagar camp no. 3 found that the gutter chamber near his shop was choked and water was entering the premises, an official said.

A plumber was called in to clean the chamber, where he found the baby, he said, adding that the infant was rushed to a government hospital where she was declared dead. The baby was just three to four days old, he said, adding that a case under section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified accused..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.