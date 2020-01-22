Crocodile rescued from well

A crocodile was rescued onWednesday from a well in Owla village in Maharashtra's Thanedistrict, Forest officials said

The 4.2 feet crocodile was rescued after a five-houroperation by Forest officials and Fire brigade personnel

The crocodile was later shifted to the Sanjay GandhiNational Park (SGNP) and released, a senior Forest officersaid.

