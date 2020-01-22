Centre committed to protect rights, land of J&K's people: Nityanand Rai

The Centre is committed to protect the rights and the land of Jammu and Kashmir's people, Union Minister Nityanand Rai asserted on Wednesday, saying secularism is a unique strength of the country and it should be strengthened. The Union minister of state for home, who is visiting the Union Territory as part of a government outreach programme, was addressing a public meeting in Budgam, around 12 km from here.

Rai said Jammu and Kashmir's development is a priority for the central government and the present dispensation is committed to protect the rights and the land of the people, according to an official release. Secularism is a unique strength of the country, he said, adding that all the citizens have the responsibility to strengthen it.

Jammu and Kashmir's socio-economic development is the focal point and special focus will be given on industrialisation to open up new employment opportunities for the newly-formed Union Territory's youth, Rai said. Focus will also be on improving the education sector, the minister said, adding that the people of Jammu and Kashmir will be provided access and development on par with other states.

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home G Kishan Reddy visited Ganderbal district as part of the outreach programme and he distributed pension cards among beneficiaries under the Prime Minister's Pension Scheme. The Ganderbal visit's aim was to meet people, listen to their issues and come up with a developmental plan, he said while addressing a gathering.

The Centre has come up with the concept of 'Golden Card' through which beneficiaries can afford the treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh, Reddy said, adding that so far, 3.5 lakh families have received this card in Jammu and Kashmir. Stressing on empowerment of people at the grassroot, MoS Rai said now, funds are at the disposal of panchayat members and functionaries of Panchayati Raj Institutions.

Rai e-inaugurated a girls hostel in Budgam, a hostel for doctors at the Budgam district hospital and laid the foundation stone for MGNREGA works. Delegations, including those of contractual teachers, the Auqaf committee Ompora, Ichgam, and Gurduwara Prabandhak Committee, met Rai.

The minster assured the deputations that their demands will be taken up for prompt and early redressal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.