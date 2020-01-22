Aizawl to get cable car services

Aizawl will get cable car services as the Centre has approved a proposal of the Mizoram government to revamp public transport system of the hill town, sources said on Wednesday. The city, which is known for its notorious traffic jams, will get two overhead cable car corridors, they said.

The north-south corridor will be from Durtlang to Kulikawn, while the east-west one will be between Thuampui and Solomon's Temple, they said. Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who is currently in New Delhi, met NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday.

During the meeting, he was told that the proposal for setting up of cable car services in Aizawl has been approved after studying the feasibility report, the sources said. The chief minister was told that financial allocation has also been made for the project, they said, without disclosing the details.

Experts from Delhi will be visiting Aizawl next week to start initial works for the project..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.