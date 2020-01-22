Boat catches fire mid-sea; 6 fishermen rescued, one missing

A fisherman went missing, while six others were rescued after their boat caught fire and sank mid-sea off the Porbandar coast in Gujarat in the wee hours of Wednesday, an association said. The incident took place when the fishing boat, Dhananjay, from Vanakbara in the Union Territory of Daman and Diu, caught fire and sank in the Arabian Sea around 25 nautical miles off the Porbandar coast, said the Porbandar Fishing Boat Association in a release here.

All seven fishermen on the boat jumped into the sea for safety after they failed to control the blaze that started in the engine and spread rapidly due to diesel stored in there, the release said. While six fishermen were rescued, one is feared drowned and could not be located, it said.

The missing fisherman was identified by the association as Avinash Soman (17). The six fishermen were rescued by a boat named Shagun, while a search for the missing fisherman was underway, the release said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

